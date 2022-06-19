An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Daniel McDonald for the following:

Flight from a Peace Officer

Assaulting Peace Officer with weapon

Dangerous Operation

Common Nuisance

Mischief

Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

He is 6’ 2” tall, weighs 218 pounds, has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm, a scar near his eyes and a birthmark that looks like a brown rash on his abdomen. He was last seen driving a red 2014 four-door Ford F150 with a sunroof, the word “security” on the side of the truck, and Alberta license plate # CKZ6705. The front grill, rear taillights and the Ford symbol on the rear tailgate are all blacked out. See attached pictures. McDonald is known to carry firearms in his vehicle.

On Friday, June 17, just before 8:00 p.m., Bonavista RCMP attempted a traffic stop on route 230, near the Irving Midway, with a truck being driven by McDonald. It had an enclosed trailer attached that had been reported as stolen. McDonald was recognized by one of the police officers and departed at a high rate of speed. A second occupant of the vehicle was seen crawling from the back window into the pan of the truck, attempting to unhook the trailer. McDonald drove around a roadblock, continuing to speed and swerve. At this point, to protect public safety, responding officers ended the pursuit. The trailer did detach from the vehicle entering Port Union and crashed into a telephone pole, breaking it off. The trailer contained stolen items, including two ATVs.

McDonald is also wanted on warrants out of Alberta for Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Failure to Appear in court.

The RCMP asks that any sightings of McDonald or the described truck be reported to police. The public is cautioned not to approach McDonald. Please contact Bonavista RCMP Detachment at 709-468-7333 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.