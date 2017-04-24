RCMP in Port Saunders are being assisted by the Roddickton Search and Rescue Team to locate a missing 55-year-old male. The snowmobiler left his hometown of Hawke’s Bay yesterday afternoon, expected to return home before dark. When the man didn’t show Police were notified and a search commenced during daylight hours this morning. The search continues with the assistance of a Fire and Emergency Services helicopter out of Pasadena.

UPDATE: The missing snowmobiler has since been located. His machine had broken down and he spent the night in a nearby cabin. He was located this morning by a helicopter working for Valard who are erecting transmission lines on the Great Northern Peninsula for the Nalcor Hydro Project.