RCMP say the situation in Lawn on the Burin Peninsula is now under control, and residents can resume normal activity.
Original Story:
The RCMP is responding to an incident in the Harbour Drive area of Lawn on the Burin Peninsula.
Residents are being asked to remain in their homes and stay away from the area. RCMP say an update will be provided when more information becomes available.
