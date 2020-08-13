The RCMP is responding to an incident in the area of River Road and Roland Road in Appleton.
Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes and others to avoid the area for the time being.
— RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) August 13, 2020
