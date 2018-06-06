On June 5, the RCMP requested the provincial government assign an external body to undertake an independent investigation in relation to a RCMP police officer who responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver involved in a motor vehicle collision in Upper Island Cove on June 1.

This request was made in the interest of transparency and public confidence, particularly given the driver is a family member of the responding police officer, and in consideration of Section 45.79 (1) of the RCMP Act.

With respect to the motor vehicle collision and its cause, that investigation is being led by the Major Crimes Unit of RCMP NL.