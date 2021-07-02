Nain RCMP responded to a report of suspected human remains that were found near Mugford Tickle, north of Nain on Sunday.

Police received the report from a group that had been camping in the area. Officers obtained the location coordinates of the remains and made arrangements to travel to the area.

On Tuesday, police attended the scene via helicopter with an archeologist from the Nunatsiavut Government and located the remains which were transported back to Nain. A search of the area was completed and no other remains were located. Arrangements are being made to transport the remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation. The investigation is continuing.