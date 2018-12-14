Police in corner brook received a complaint of vehicles passing schools buses when children from a school along the Bay of Islands in Corner Brook were boarding the bus.

RCMP are reminding the public that passing a school bus while children are exiting or entering is against the law and puts children at high risk of injury or death.

It is also an offence under the Highway Traffic Act, the fines ranges from $500 -$1200 and the tickets comes with six demerit points.

Police are asking the public to obtain a licence plate and a description of the vehicle if they see a driver passing a school bus.