Police recovered a body from a beach in Doughboy Cove, near Arnold’s cove, today.

Work is underway to identify the body. Police were notified this morning that lobster fishermen in the area of Doughboy Cove had discovered a body.

Clarenville RCMP and Forensic Identification Services travelled to the beach and examined the scene. After consulting with the OCME, the body was secured and is being sent to St. John’s for examination.

The RCMP is in communication with the family of the missing crew member Isaac Kettle, of the Sarah Anne. No positive identification of the deceased has yet occurred.