RCMP in the province have received over 1100 reports of suspect COVID-19 violations since March, 18. when the provincial government declared a public health emergency.

Of the 1100 reports received, 916 have been concluded. The remainder are currently under investigation. Up to this point, no charges have been warranted.

All reports are reviewed and investigated by a dedicated team of RCMP police officers, led by Sergeant Major Doug Pack.

“Residents and businesses can expect to hear from us when violations are reported,” said Sergeant Major Pack. “Our first approach is to educate and urge voluntary compliance. Enforcement of orders will follow should individuals choose not to comply. I am pleased to note that we are seeing great cooperation from the public and most all reports are being resolved through voluntary compliance by the individuals contacted. I urge everyone to continue to abide by the Special Measure Orders and recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

Violations of Special Measure Orders are offences that can result in fines and charges and include such things as gatherings larger than 5 people and refusal to self-isolate for 14 days following out-of-province travel.

Details can be found at the Provincial Government’s Covid-19 webpage: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/