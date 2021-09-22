RCMP say search efforts are continuing for the two men and their vessel missing since Sept. 17 off the coast of Mary’s Harbour.

An aircraft with Provincial Air Services, carrying two members trained as spotters with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, is continuing to search aerial grids. The Canadian Coast Guard Vessel, Captain Molly Kool, is currently in St. Anthony for the purpose of a crew change.

Additional supports from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue, equipped with a side-scan sonar, will arrive in Mary’s Harbour today to assist in the search efforts.

The Motor Vessel Ocean Seeker of Kraken Robotics, equipped with advanced underwater equipment and under current contract with N.L. Hydro, has been approved by the Provincial Government to assist with the search.