More than $840,000 of cash, six kilograms of cocaine, multiple firearms and jewelry were seized through Project Broken, the largest seizure of illicit cash in the province’s history.

The Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP released details regarding Project Broken today, an organized crime investigation by the St. John’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

The investigation began in May 2017. Police were able to identify the structure of the organized crime group and its inter-provincial drug trafficking network, which was responsible for the importation of large volumes of cocaine into the province and the laundering of monies associated with its operation.

In March 2018, search warrants were executed at several residences in St. John’s, and Montreal, resulting in the following seizures:

Approximately $843,000 in cash

Over six kg of cocaine

Three firearms, including a 9mm handgun

Five vehicles, including a Hummer and Mercedes Benz

16 doses of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

15 telecommunication devices

Jewellery, clothing and financial documents believed to be the proceeds of crime

Additional evidence related to drug trafficking

The total value of all items seized, including cash, is approximately $1.4 million.

The operation is ongoing.

