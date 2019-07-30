Retired police service dog Luke is celebrating one year of retirement from his career as an RCMP Narcotic Detection Dog.

The RCMP say Luke defied all odds, starting out as a stray dog on the streets of St. John’s before being rescued.

After some intense training, he was recruited to the force, and over the course of his career he sniffed out over $5 million in drugs and cash.

He was adopted by a local RCMP family just after retirement, and has been enjoying canoeing, swimming and lots of naps over the last year.