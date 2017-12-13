An RCMP airplane made an emergency landing at Gander International Airport on Wednesday.

The airport authority says the plane’s nose landing gear was stuck and would not descend. The pilot burned off fuel and attempted a number of touch and go landings to try to make the landing gear come down.

When that didn’t work, the Pilatus PC-12 successfully came in for an emergency landing with the nose wheel up. The pilot was the only occupant of the plane. He walked away with no injuries. The plane suffered minor damage.

The Transportation Safety Board has been contacted for an investigation.