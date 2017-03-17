RCMP officer sentenced to house arrest for assault conviction

RCMP officer Cameron Lockhart will not be spending time in prison.

Lockhart was convicted of a single count of assault against a former girlfriend in November 2016. On Friday, he was sentenced to 14 days of house arrest.

The Crown had asked for 14 days in prison, plus a firearm ban that would have prevented the Lockhart from performing his duties as a police officer. Justice Deborah Paquette denied the firearm ban in case the RCMP allow Lockhart to return to his previous role.

Lockhart was charged in 2014 after two separate former girlfriends in the Bay Roberts area made allegations from more than eight years ago. He was acquitted of all but one count.

Lockhart was found guilty of choking his then-girlfriend during an argument, causing her to lose her breath briefly.

The RCMP moved Lockhart to Grand Falls-Windsor where he has been signing in three times a week, with pay, since charges were laid.