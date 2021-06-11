SIRT-NL is investigating after an RCMP officer was involved fatal shooting in Grand Falls-Windsor overnight.

Mike King, Director of the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador (SIRT-NL), advises that, early this morning, the RCMP notified SIRT-NL of an RCMP officer involved fatal shooting in Grand Falls-Windsor.

SIRT-NL is responding to the scene of the incident and is conducting an independent investigation into the matter.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency which conducts its own investigations into serious incidents. Serious incidents within this context are those involving serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

SIRT-NL says an update will be provided following the conclusion of the investigation.