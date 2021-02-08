An RCMP employee, located in the Eastern Regional Health Authority area, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee is in isolation contact tracing is underway by Public Health. Persons identified as a contact with the employee will receive direction from Public Health.

RCMP NL has also notified the employee’s immediate co-workers who had contact. This employee has no contact with members of the public for work purposes and also had no contact with any member of the public who visited Headquarters.

RCMP Headquarters will be closed to the public on Monday while additional sanitization processes take place. A notification will be issued once Headquarters reopens. Should other employees test positive, an update will be provided.