A man who was making his way across the island was stopped by the RCMP Emergency Response Team along the Trans Canada Highway Sunday morning. Around 9:20am, the traffic stop was conducted near Stephenville in connection with an investigation by Ferryland RCMP. Police in Ferryland received a report that a man had made death threats to a Bay Bulls woman, and was driving across the island to her home, possibly with a firearm.

The 34-year old suspect tried to evade the traffic stop and crashed into a police vehicle, but kept on driving. He was stopped a short time later at a roadblock and arrested. The man was transported to St. John’s, where he faces charges of Flight From Police, Dangerous Driving, Assault, and Uttering Threats. The investigation is ongoing.