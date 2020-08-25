Police are investigating the suspicious death of a dog reported to police on Fogo Island over the weekend.
Shortly after noon on Saturday, the RCMP were notified of the remains of a dog that was found near the shoreline of the ocean along Miller’s Road in Fogo.
The animal, which was heavily decomposed, was tied by its paw to a rock.
The dog was mid- to large-sized with blonde colored fur. The remains will be transported to the office of the chief veterinary officer for an examination.
The investigation is continuing.
