Police are investigating the suspicious death of a dog reported to police on Fogo Island over the weekend.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, the RCMP were notified of the remains of a dog that was found near the shoreline of the ocean along Miller’s Road in Fogo.

The animal, which was heavily decomposed, was tied by its paw to a rock.

The dog was mid- to large-sized with blonde colored fur. The remains will be transported to the office of the chief veterinary officer for an examination.

The investigation is continuing.