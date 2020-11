The RCMP are in Shearstown investigating the sudden death of a 49-year-old-man.

Police responded after receiving a report at approximately 2:30 a.m. of a man found dead at a residence in the community. Both the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are also engaged in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Residents of Shearstown can expect to see a police presence in the community over the next couple of days.