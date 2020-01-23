Police are investigating a video shared on social media that shows a vehicle chasing a moose.

“The video, which appears to be filmed by a passenger in the vehicle, seems to have been initially posted using Snapchat and then shared on Facebook,” the RCMP said in a news release. “It shows a moose being chased by a vehicle on a snow-covered road somewhere in the province.

“Two individuals indicating they have information on this incident have identified themselves to police. The investigation is continuing and will determine what charges may be warranted.”

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 709-772-5400 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for P3 Tips. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.