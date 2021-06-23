Nain RCMP responded to the report of a body found in the water near the dock located on Ikajuktauvik Road in Nain on Wednesday.

At approximately 4:30 a.m, police received the report and attended the scene. A youth was found floating in the water near the wharf. An officer removed his body from the water, started CPR and continued efforts of resuscitation during the transport of the youth to the local clinic where the boy was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips atwww.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.