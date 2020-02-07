The Department of Justice and Public Safety has confirmed the death of an inmate yesterday at the Labrador Correctional Centre.

The RCMP were called to the facility Thursday afternoon, after a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive.

Officials say the inmate was alone in his cell prior to being discovered at which time he was transferred to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Once the police investigation is complete, an internal review will occur. Justice officials are express their condolences to the man’s family and friends as well as staff and inmates at the facility.

Late last year Jonathan Henoche, also from Labrador, was killed inside Her Majesty’s Penitentiary, police are treating his death as a homicide.

His death was one in a string of four inside correctional facilities since august 2017.