The RCMP is investigating after a vessel caught fire at the wharf in Twillingate on Monday.

Police say they were called to the fire on board the MV Sebastian Sails at around 6:30 a.m. It was tied up at the Harbour Authority wharf in Twillingate.

The vessel was unoccupied at the time. It was fully engulfed in flames when police, firefighters and paramedics arrived. The wharf was also extensively damaged by the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.