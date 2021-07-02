Sheshatshiu RCMP are investigating a case of arson that happened at the Innu Band Office on Utshimau Street Wednesday.

At approximately 6 p.m., police on patrol in the area received a report of the fire. Officers observed a number of children in the area at the time of the fire, who were removed from the scene. The blaze was extinguished by local firefighters and the building was heavily damaged.

Fire scene investigators from the RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services attended and examined the scene. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.