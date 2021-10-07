Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a report of a hunter who was shot in a wooded area near Red Indian Lake outside Millertown on Wednesday.

Police were called shortly after 10 a.m. Two men were hunting and one man accidentally shot the other. Red Indian Lake Search and Rescue were engaged and an air ambulance, arranged through Central Health, was dispatched.

The man was located and transported, via air ambulance, to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook with serious injuries. The RCMP is investigating.