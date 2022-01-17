The RCMP is investigating the discovery of human remains found Friday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The remains were located off a trail north of Kelland Drive in the town. The scene has been secured since then for the purposes of the investigation.

Assistance was provided by the Canadian Armed Forces, with the use of equipment including tents and heaters, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay Ground Search and Rescue.

The remains were recovered from the scene Monday and are being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further analysis. RCMP officers remain at the scene.

Residents can expect a police presence in the area as the investigation continues.