Bay St. George RCMP are investigating a report of a single shot fired at a residence on Oceanview Drive in Cape St. George.

Police responded to a report that someone had shot at a window sometime overnight on Saturday, May 2. Police Dog Services West were called in to assist.

The RCMP advise the public that this appears to be an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.