After weeks of searching at Mistastin Lake, the site of a float plane crash on July 15 with seven passengers on board, the RCMP has now suspended water searches of the lake.

Police say there is no new information to further their search at this time.

Three occupants of the plane remain missing and the plane’s fuselage has not been located.

RCMP aircraft will continue to do flyovers of the area, subject to availability and weather conditions. Any new information or sightings will be investigated.

This decision has been communicated to the families of the missing men.