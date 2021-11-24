Police have ended the search for two missing hunters near Lawrence Harbour.

The men have been missing at sea since Nov. 13. Thousands of square nautical miles were extensively searched over several days including searches over the land, from the air, and on the water.

The 14-foot aluminum boat used by the men was recovered early on during the search. All known areas of interest have been explored with the use of trained spotters in the air and vessels on the water. The two men remain missing.

The RCMP investigation remains open as a missing persons at sea case, with any new evidence or sightings considered and pursued as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone having further information or possible sightings is asked to contact the RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-489-2121.

The RCMP expresses its condolences to the loved ones of the two men.