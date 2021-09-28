The RCMP say search efforts have been exhausted for two missing fishermen in Mary’s Harbour and their vessel, missing since Sept. 17.

A total area of 9,460 square nautical miles was extensively searched over a 10-day period, including searches from the air, on the water and underneath the ocean’s surface.

Police say all known areas of interest or abnormality have been explored with the use of trained spotters in the air, a side-scan sonar device, a remotely operated vehicle and other specialized underwater equipment. The two men and their vessel remain missing.

The RCMP thanks the following assisting partners involved in this extensive search:

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

Canadian Armed Forces

Provincial Air Services

Canadian Air Search and Rescue Association

Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Kraken Robotics

Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team

The RCMP also thanks all others who were involved in the search including those in the community or from abroad, who assisted directly or indirectly in the search, and those who provided provisions or lodging for individuals who were brought into the area to assist in the search.

Although the RCMP is discontinuing search efforts at this time, the investigation for the two men remains open as a missing persons case. Anyone having further information or possible sightings is asked to contact the RCMP in Mary’s Harbour at 709-921-6229.

The RCMP expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the two missing men.