Hopedale RCMP are investigating the death of a 44-year-old male who died on July 23, 2020. Police are treating the death as a homicide.

The Hopedale man was violently assaulted on May 11, 2020, in the community and died on July 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained in the assault. Police arrested 18-year-old Daniel Onalik.

The victim had suffered serious injuries and was unresponsive but alive. He was medivaced to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

Onalik was arrested outside of the residence where the assault occurred and was charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody and has not been charged with murder.

Members of the community may notice an increased police presence in Hopedale as the investigation continues. No charges in relation to the homicide have been laid.