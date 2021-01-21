Holyrood RCMP arrested and charged 38-year-old Noel Strapp of Harbour Main Thursday for sexual offences that occurred while he was employed as a teacher at Roncalli Central High School in Avondale.

On Nov. 25, 2019, RCMP in Holyrood were contacted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who received the original report. The RCMP General Investigation Section entered into a lengthy investigation which led to today’s arrest.

The victim of the crimes was a former student at Roncalli Central High School. The sexual offences are alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2016. Strapp has been suspended from his teaching position since the onset of this investigation.

He is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation for a number of incidents that allegedly occurred between 2014-2016. Strapp was released from custody today on a number of conditions and is scheduled to attend court on March 2, 2021.