Police in the province arrested four impaired drivers on the island in the past four days.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Friday December 13, Bay St. George RCMP stopped a driver between Fox Island River and Point au Mal. A 72-year-old man of Fox Island River was found to be impaired by alcohol. He was arrested for impaired driving, transported to Bay St. George Detachment.

On Saturday, December 14, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver in Grand Falls-Windsor. Officers responded and arrested a 46-year-old man of Fort McMurray for impaired driving by alcohol.

On Sunday, December 15, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Clarenville RCMP located a 26-year-old man of Clarenville and arrested him for impaired driving. He provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

On Monday, December 16, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Ferryland RCMP stopped a 42-year-old man of Bay Bulls. He was found to be impaired by alcohol and was driving while prohibited. He was arrested and provided breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit and faces additional charges of driving while prohibited.

All four drivers were released and are scheduled to attend court in 2020 to face charges of impaired driving.