Corner Brook RCMP arrested have arrested two men after reports of gunshots fired in Halfway Point.

The call came in just after 10 p.m. April 17. Police responded immediately and determined that two men, 55-year-old Kerry Scott King of Halfway Point and and 51-year-old Phillip George Sheppard Sheppard of Lark Harbour, had arrived at a residence in the community in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck. King confronted a man at the home and then pulled a rifle from the truck and fired a shot. No one was injured. King and Sheppard then fled the scene in the truck.

King was arrested that night and is remanded in custody until his next court date of May 5. He is facing the following charges:

Careless Use of a Firearm,

Discharge of a Firearm with Intent,

Two counts of Uttering Threats,

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and

Pointing a Firearm.

Sheppard was arrested the next day and charged with the following offences:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle,

Assault with a Weapon,

Being party to Discharging a Firearm with Intent,

Being party to Careless Use of a Firearm, and

Being party to Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

He was released on an undertaking with multiple conditions.