32-year old Brent Genge from Deadman’s Cove has been arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm. The arrest stems from an incident on October 2nd, 2018, when St. Anthony and Roddickton RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Roddickton. Once on the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had gone over an embankment with three people inside. All three were taken to the local medical centre, where one 33-year old woman succumbed to her injuries. Brent Genge will next appear in court on July 23rd.

