Phone lines for both of the province’s police services are out of service.

The RCMP advised the public that phone lines to local detachments are currently out of service. The issue is being addressed. For emergencies requiring police assistance, dial 911. For non-urgent matters, please visit the detachment or report at a later time.

The RNC also reported that it’s experiencing technical difficulty with its 729-8000 telephone reporting line The issue is under investigation by the service provider. Non-emergent events can be reported online at rnc.gov.nl.ca/services/incid…. In a case of an emergency contact 9-1-1.