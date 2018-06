Charged with attempted murder, among other charges, Raymond Stacey was back in court today.

The 26-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder.

He was arrested in Paradise last month after a 911 call reported an assault. Today, Stacey elected for preliminary trials on all charges in Supreme Court by judge only. That is expected to take place at the end of August.

Back in 2016, Stacey was acquitted of second-degree murder.