A man who was acquitted of a brutal murder five years ago is back before the courts.

In 2012, Ray Newman was acquitted of the murder of his estranged wife, Chrissy Predham Newman. That was after almost all the evidence in the case was thrown out because Newman’s Charter rights had been violated.

Now, Newman is facing new charges in a separate case after a complaint was filed Sept. 3. Newman has been charged with assault and overcoming resistance by choking.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 26.