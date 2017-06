Jonathan Poulain of Harbour Breton recently had to make an unexpected trip home from work in Alberta when he found out a couple of ravens were aggressively hitting the windows in his new home.

A priest was scheduled to bless the home on Tuesday, as they try and figure out why they’ve targeted it. Poulain believes it may be they’re seeing their own reflection in the glass.

However, other people say the birds have also damaged several vehicles at neighbouring homes.