Mount Pearl Mayor Randy Simms has announced he will not seek re-election this fall.

Simms informed city council Tuesday evening that he intends to retire, bringing an end to his 28 years in municipal government. Simms will stay on until the municipal election in September.

He called his years on council “the most significant of my life,” and thanked the people of Mount Pearl, his family and his colleagues for their support over the years.

“Mount Pearl has a storied past and a very bright future,” Simms said in a news release. “I look forward to being a resident for a long time to come.”