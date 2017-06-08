Mount Pearl Mayor Randy Simms has been laid off from a communications and research position in the Government Members’ Office.

Simms told NTV News Thursday that he was disappointed by the decision but there was no acrimony. He said he was laid off as part of a restructuring.

Simms had already announced he is not running for another term as mayor of Mount Pearl. He does currently have any other plans for the future.

Simms ran for the Liberals in Mount Pearl North in the 2015 election, but lost to PC MHA Steve Kent.