One one of the world’s largest mining companies, Vale, is ramping down operations at the Voisey’s Bay nickel mine in Labrador.

“There are no suspected cases of the COVID-19 on our site. As a precautionary measure, to protect not only our employees at the Voisey’s Bay Site, but to help protect the communities where many of our employees and their families live, in particular in Nunatsiavut and Innu communities.”

The press release continues that Vale has taken the business decision to begin transporting as many of their employees off site as possible.

The process will begin immediately, but the company says it will take up to 10 days to fully ramp down the operations.