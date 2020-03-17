One one of the world’s largest mining companies, Vale, is ramping down operations at the Voisey’s Bay nickel mine in Labrador.
“There are no suspected cases of the COVID-19 on our site. As a precautionary measure, to protect not only our employees at the Voisey’s Bay Site, but to help protect the communities where many of our employees and their families live, in particular in Nunatsiavut and Innu communities.”
The press release continues that Vale has taken the business decision to begin transporting as many of their employees off site as possible.
Voisey’s Bay will begin ramp down of the Mine. Putting the health and safety of employees, their families and communities first @CBCNL @MattPikeNL @evancareen @VOCMNEWS @CBCLabrador @LabradorWatch @MiningNorth @MiningWatch pic.twitter.com/chQGZbs5AP-Advertisement-
— Yvonne Jones (@YvonneJJones) March 17, 2020
The process will begin immediately, but the company says it will take up to 10 days to fully ramp down the operations.