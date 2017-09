Environment Canada has issued a RAINFALL WARNING¬†for the entire Avalon Peninsula. As I’ve been mentioning the last several days, significant amounts of rain are likely across the Avalon Peninsula over the next few days. The rain will fall at varying intensities, but a good chunk of it will fall today and tonight and again Monday. Sunday will see light to moderate rainfall.

RAINFALL WARNING FOR NEWFOUNDLAND ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 8:56 A.M. NDT SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2017. --------------------------------------------------------------------- RAINFALL WARNING FOR: =NEW= ST. JOHN'S AND VICINITY =NEW= AVALON PENINSULA NORTH =NEW= AVALON PENINSULA SOUTHEAST =NEW= AVALON PENINSULA SOUTHWEST. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ==DISCUSSION== A LONG EPISODE OF RAIN, AT TIMES HEAVY, IS EXPECTED. AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF WET WEATHER IS EXPECTED FOR THE AVALON PENINSULA OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AS A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE REMAINS NEARLY STATIONARY OVER THE REGION. TROPICAL MOISTURE STREAMING ALONG THIS FEATURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS EXCEEDING 50 MM IN LOCALIZED AREAS BY SUNDAY EVENING. THE PATTERN OF RAINFALL WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE AND IT IS UNCERTAIN WHERE THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL OCCUR. FURTHER SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY ON SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. HEAVY DOWNPOURS CAN CAUSE FLASH FLOODS AND WATER POOLING ON ROADS. LOCALIZED FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AREAS IS POSSIBLE. RAINFALL WARNINGS ARE ISSUED WHEN SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL IS EXPECTED.

