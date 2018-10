Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for southeastern Newfoundland for tonight. Post Tropical Storm Michael will pass southeast of the Avalon Peninsula tonight and will bring a swath of heavy rain to that area of the Island with it. Rain will increase in intensity this evening and will become heavy at times overnight. Rain will end early Saturday morning. Due to the potential of excessive rainfall, Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning. Details on the warning can be seen below.

WWCN16 CWHX 121830 RAINFALL WARNING FOR NEWFOUNDLAND UPDATED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 4:00 P.M. NDT FRIDAY 12 OCTOBER 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------- RAINFALL WARNING FOR: ST. JOHN'S AND VICINITY AVALON PENINSULA SOUTHEAST AVALON PENINSULA SOUTHWEST BURIN PENINSULA. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ==DISCUSSION== RAIN, AT TIMES HEAVY, IS EXPECTED. PERIODS OF LIGHT RAIN WILL BECOME RAIN AT TIMES HEAVY LATER THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT AS POST-TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL TRACKS SOUTH OF THE AVALON PENINSULA. THE ASSOCIATED TROPICAL MOISTURE WILL RESULT IN HIGH RAINFALL RATES, POSSIBLY EXCEEDING 10 MM PER HOUR TONIGHT. AS A RESULT, RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL VARY ACROSS THE REGION BUT ARE LIKELY TO REACH 30 TO 50 MM WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS AS HIGH AS 70 MM. THE RAIN WILL TAPER TO DRIZZLE BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. HEAVY DOWNPOURS CAN CAUSE FLASH FLOODS AND WATER POOLING ON ROADS. LOCALIZED FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AREAS IS POSSIBLE. RAINFALL WARNINGS ARE ISSUED WHEN SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, SEND AN EMAIL TO NLSTORM(AT)CANADA.CA OR TWEET REPORTS USING (HASH)NLWX. HTTP://WEATHER.GC.CA END/NLWO