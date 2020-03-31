Rainbows have been used as a symbol of hope around the world, and here at home, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Conception Bay South Fire Department say they decided to follow the lead of children in their town, and place rainbows in their windows as a sign of hope during these tough times.
Here’s our rainbow of hope, 🌈 and we encourage other fire departments to do the same. 🌈
We have been inspired by the children in our town. They have been placing rainbows in their windows as signs of hope, and now the Conception Bay South Fire Department has done the same. pic.twitter.com/n3UkIkluE8-Advertisement-
— Conception Bay South (@TownofCBS) March 31, 2020
-Advertisement-