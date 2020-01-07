Rainbow Riders – Therapeutic Riding group is asking for the public’s help to clear the trails and paddocks to give the horses the ability to get out for a walk.

After a large snow fall yesterday the group says snow removed is a huge undertaking that they can’t complete on their own.

Rainbow Riders therapeutic riding program helps children with physical, cognitive or emotional disabilities through therapeutic riding.