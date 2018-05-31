Heavy rains fell across much of eastern and central Newfoundland from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. During that time some very impressive rainfall totals were observed, due to a nearly stationary low over the Grand Banks. High winds were also observed during that same time frame across eastern, southern and central parts of the Island.

Rainfall totals from Environment Canada:

Paradise: 124.8 mm

Mount Pearl: 97.3 mm

St. John’s International Airport: 83.4 mm

St. John’s West: 79.8 mm

Gander International Airport: 48.4 mm

Terra Nova National Park: 45.7 mm

Gander: 42.8 mm

Lethbridge: 42.0 mm

Peak Wind Gusts from Environment Canada:

Cape Race: 143 km/h

Burgeo: 106 km/h

St. Pierre: 100 km/h

Bonavista: 96 km/h

St. John’s International Airport: 94 km/h

Twillingate: 93 km/h

St. John’s West: 87 km/h

Port aux Basques: 85 km/h

Pool’s Island: 85 km/h

The data above comes from an Environment Canada Storm Summary. Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.