Pet owners in Labrador are being encouraged to vaccinate their pets after a positive rabies diagnosis in a fox that was killed in Rigolet.

Rabies is common in wild animals in Labrador, but this marks the first reported case since 2016 — the last significant outbreak came in 2012 according to the department of land resources. Rabies is spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Conservation officers are asking residents of Labrador to report any unusual behavior of wild or domesticated animals.