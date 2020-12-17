SHARE

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic 10n months ago, and in those 10 months a viable vaccine has been created and approved by multiple health organizations, including Health Canada. Vaccines can take years to create, but as COVID-19 made its way into communities near and far, governments and manufacturers worked together to create a safe and effective vaccine quickly.

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Dec. 16. Still, the quickness of a vaccine coming to fruition has many people hesitating to roll up their sleeves. To address some of these fears and questions, NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts sat down with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, to talk about those issues.

Here is a list of the question addressed in the above interview:

  1. What should the public know about the vaccine to know it’s safe?
  2. What are the side effects?
  3. Will this be a yearly vaccine? What do we know about the longevity of the vaccine?
  4. Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine approved yet?
  5. Why hasn’t the vaccine been approved for those under 19 and pregnant and or nursing?
  6. Should cancer patients be vaccinated?
  7. What are the benefits to getting the vaccine?
  8. What do you say to those who want to wait to get the vaccine and have concerns about their Nan or Pop receiving the vaccine?
  9. Will Dr. Fitzgerald be getting the vaccine?
  10. How did it feel to administer the first doses in the province?
  11. Why is the timeline so long to get everyone who wants the vaccine vaccinated?
  12. There are reports of six doses in each vile, meaning 20 per cent more doses than allotted. What do we know about this?
  13. Is there any chance of being micro-chipped through the vaccine?
  14. How do you know which vaccine to get?
  15. How do we know where we are on the vaccinate list?
  16. How do you feel about the transparency through the whole process?
  17. The first recipient of the vaccine in Nova Scotia was a nurse from Newfoundland and Labrador. What do you make of this?
