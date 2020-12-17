COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic 10n months ago, and in those 10 months a viable vaccine has been created and approved by multiple health organizations, including Health Canada. Vaccines can take years to create, but as COVID-19 made its way into communities near and far, governments and manufacturers worked together to create a safe and effective vaccine quickly.
The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Dec. 16. Still, the quickness of a vaccine coming to fruition has many people hesitating to roll up their sleeves. To address some of these fears and questions, NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts sat down with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, to talk about those issues.
Here is a list of the question addressed in the above interview:
- What should the public know about the vaccine to know it’s safe?
- What are the side effects?
- Will this be a yearly vaccine? What do we know about the longevity of the vaccine?
- Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine approved yet?
- Why hasn’t the vaccine been approved for those under 19 and pregnant and or nursing?
- Should cancer patients be vaccinated?
- What are the benefits to getting the vaccine?
- What do you say to those who want to wait to get the vaccine and have concerns about their Nan or Pop receiving the vaccine?
- Will Dr. Fitzgerald be getting the vaccine?
- How did it feel to administer the first doses in the province?
- Why is the timeline so long to get everyone who wants the vaccine vaccinated?
- There are reports of six doses in each vile, meaning 20 per cent more doses than allotted. What do we know about this?
- Is there any chance of being micro-chipped through the vaccine?
- How do you know which vaccine to get?
- How do we know where we are on the vaccinate list?
- How do you feel about the transparency through the whole process?
- The first recipient of the vaccine in Nova Scotia was a nurse from Newfoundland and Labrador. What do you make of this?