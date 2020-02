Premier Dwight Ball says the PUB’s recommendation for a major restructuring of Nalcor needs more review. The board says merging Nalcor’s Power Supply division with N.L. Hydro could save more than $20 million a year, but Ball says there needs to be an analysis of any domino effects first. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

